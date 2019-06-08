Nigeria continued this Women’s World Cup trend it would like to end

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Nigeria has qualified for all eight Women’s World Cups, but it hasn’t found much success in the tournament.

That trend continued to start the 2019 World Cup, as Nigeria lost to Norway 3-0 on Saturday in Group A action in Reims, France.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In Nigeria’s previous seven appearances in the Women’s World Cup, it’s made it out of the group stage just once. That was in 1999, when it was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

In 23 World Cup matches, Nigeria has compiled three wins, three draws, and 17 defeats. Nigeria has scored just five goals over its previous four World Cup appearances.

Norway defeated Nigeria on Saturday behind three first-half goals. Guro Reiten (17th minute), Lisa-Marie Utland (34th minute) scored goals for Norway, and Nigeria’s Osinachi Ohale (37th minute) scored an own goal.

Next up for Nigeria is its second match of the group stage, which comes against South Korea on Wednesday at 9 a.m. EST. South Korea lost to France 4-0 on Friday to open the World Cup.