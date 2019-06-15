Canada and New Zealand combined to have the most college players in the Women’s World Cup.

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

There are plenty of college soccer players representing various national teams competing at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

But the most amount of former NCAA stars in one match happened between Canada and New Zealand in Grenoble, France.

The two sides have a combined 31 former college players on their rosters, though the max that can play in a game per team is 14 — 11 starters and three substitutions.

Today’s game between #CAN and #NZL has the largest NCAA representation in a 2019 #FIFAWWC game thus far.



31 current and former college athletes are included on the team rosters, 5 of whom are NCAA champs and one #Elite90 award winner. pic.twitter.com/rkMsat2R2o — NCAA (@NCAA) June 15, 2019

That included both goalscorers in Canada’s 2-0 victory over New Zealand.

Jessie Fleming, who scored the first goal shortly into the second half, played her college ball at UCLA. And Nichelle Prince, who bagged the insurance goal in the 79th minute, played at Ohio State.

Canada has six points through two Group E matches. They’ll face the Netherlands for first place in the group on Thursday.

New Zealand looks for its first points of the 2019 Women’s World Cup against Cameroon, a 3-1 loser earlier Saturday against the Dutch, in their final group game scheduled for Thursday.