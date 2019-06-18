Soccer
Brazil’s Marta and her lipstick get Twitter love after record-setting World Cup goal
When Marta Vieira da Silva sunk the first goal in Brazil’s final group round match against Italy on Tuesday, she became the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer, man or woman.
Twitter loved it... as well as her lipstick.
Marta, 33, had been tied with Germany’s Miroslav Klose at 16 goals before sneaking one past team Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani. Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the Portugal national team, follows Klose at 15 goals.
The crowd at the game erupted and so did Twitter as soccer fans expressed their excitement over Marta’s achievement.
In the midst of the excitement, fans also noticed Marta’s dark lipstick.
Brazil defeated Italy 0-1. In Group C, Italy, Australia and Brazil all finished group play with 6 points and all three will move forward to the knockout rounds. Brazil will have to wait to see whether they will face Germany or France.
