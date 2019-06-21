Soccer
With Alex Morgan’s injury and a tough draw, is the USWNT still favored to win the World Cup?
Many of the favorites to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup made it through the group stage and now face single-elimination as the knockout rounds begin Saturday.
So what are the updated odds on each team, including the United States in lieu of its tough draw and Alex Morgan’s injury, to win the Women’s World Cup title?
Check the odds, according to CBS SportsLine, below:
- United States Even
- France 7-2
- Germany 7-1
- England 9-1
- Netherlands 14-1
- Australia 20-1
- Canada 25-1
- Italy 30-1
- Japan 30-1
- Sweden 40-1
- Norway 50-1
- Spain 60-1
- Brazil 80-1
- China 100-1
- Nigeria 100-1
- Cameroon 300-1
