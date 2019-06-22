VAR shows up again at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is how Germany benefited from it

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

VAR (video assistant referee) was once again front and center at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

This time, it played a role in two of Germany’s three goals in a 3-0 victory against Nigeria in a Round of 16 match held in Grenoble, France.

VAR came into play twice in the first half.

First, Germany received a corner and captain Alexandra Popp scored a goal off a header. However, VAR was consulted to determine if a German player standing in an offsides position in front of Nigeria’s goal hindered Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie’s line of vision.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 20th minute goal stood.

The captain does it! Alexandra Popp heads in her 2nd goal of the #FIFAWWC to give Germany a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/lAXI40JzCn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2019

Minutes later, VAR was consulted again following a clearance attempt in the penalty area that led to a German injury. The clearance was whiffed as Nigeria’s Evelyn Nwabuoku struck Germany’s Lina Magull in the knee instead of clean contact on the ball.

The result was a VAR check and a penalty awarded to Germany, which Sara Daebritz buried in the 27th minute.

VAR has garnered its share of controversy at this World Cup, with a couple missed penalties being retaken due to the keeper coming off its line as well as other borderline decisions.

One of those retaken penalties went against Nigeria during group play against tournament host France.

Lea Schueller scored on a Nigeria turnover in the 82nd minute to round out the scoring.

Germany advances to the quarterfinals against the winner of Sweden-Canada next week.



