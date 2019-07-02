FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. England live updates.

A history of the USWNT in the World Cup The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups.

The United States Women’s National Team is just two steps away from defending their title at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The United States takes on England with a spot in the final on the line.

The United States, ranked No. 1 in FIFA’s Women’s World Rankings, won the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and reached the final in 2011, while England, ranked third in the world, has never made the final and had its best finish (third place) in 2015.

Stay tuned for live updates, highlights and analysis as the top-ranked United States continues the quest for its record fourth Women’s World Cup title at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France.

31st minute

Alex Morgan scores for the first time since the USWNT’s opening match against Thailand. It comes after a deep diagonal switch from center back Abby Dahlkemper. She starts the play as it finds Christen Press, who controls and feeds Lindsey Horan. Horan then turns and immediately lobs a cross that finds Morgan’s head for the go-ahead goal. It’s 2-1 to the U.S. on Morgan’s sixth goal, tying her with White in the golden boot race.

28th minute

A Beth Mead slip saves the U.S. from possibly falling behind. The England winger fell as she made a move with the U.S. frantically trying to defend in the penalty box. A few moments later, Becky Sauerbrunn nearly has an own goal on a clearance resulting in an England corner. That corner goes out of play. It’s 1-1.

25th minute

Tobin Heath lobs a ball into the box and Alex Morgan crashes to the ground as the ball squirts out to Rose Lavelle, who cracks a shot on goal. It’s saved. The USWNT has had more shots and less of possession so far. We’re still tied 1-1.

19th minute

And we’re tied. England gets the equalizer with Ellen White’s sixth goal of the 2019 Women’s World Cup. It comes when Beth Mead finds White on a cross and White gets separation for a one-time shot from close range. It’s 1-1.

10th minute

Just like they’ve done all tournament, the United States scores a goal in the first 12 minutes of a Women’s World Cup match. And it’s Christen Press, starting in place of Megan Rapinoe, who scores the goal. It’s her first 2019 WWC goal. It comes when Tobin Heath sends a pass that Rose Lavelle dummies to find Kelley O’Hara, who whips a cross to the back post where Press was left unmarked and she headed it in. It’s 1-0 for the USWNT.

Fourth minute

Tobin Heath darts down the right wing, beats her marker and earns a corner. Missing Rapinoe means missing her service on corners and free kicks. Rose Lavelle steps up, whips in a cross and the USWNT has several chances that are thwarted through blocks before Alex Morgan drills a shot over the goal. The U.S. has started fast once again, just haven’t found the goal. They’ve scored inside 12 minutes in every Women’s World Cup match so far.

Pregame

Big news before the game as the USWNT released its lineup and Megan Rapinoe is not among the starters. Rapinoe scored both goals in the United States’ 2-1 victory against tournament host France in last week’s quarterfinals. That came on the heels of her being in the spotlight for her White House comments that drew President Donald Trump’s response.

Rapinoe, who has five goals including all four of the U.S. goals in the knockout round, is replaced in the lineup at left wing with Christen Press, while Lindsey Horan returns to the midfield after coming off the bench against France. Horan replaces Sam Mewis. The rest of the USWNT’s Starting XI remains unchanged.