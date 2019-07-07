FIFA Women’s World Cup final: United States vs. Netherlands live updates

USWNT poised to repeat success at 2019 World Cup The United States women's national soccer team are making final preparations for the 2019 World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The United States women's national soccer team are making final preparations for the 2019 World Cup in France.

The United States is back where it belongs. For the third straight Women’s World Cup, the United States is in the finals and now one win away from claiming a record fourth World Cup title.

The Netherlands is now all that stands Sunday in the way at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpeau, France. Stay tuned for live updates, analysis and highlights as the United States tries to complete a perfect run through the 2019 Women’s World Cup:

69th minute

The United States has some breathing room. Rose Lavelle, one of the breaktout stars of this World Cup, delivers her biggest moment yet to give the United States a 2-0 lead in the final.

A good slide tackle by Crystal Dunn near midfield leaves the ball at the foot of Lavelle in space. The midfielder handled the rest, racing up the field and finding a space between two defenders to rip a shot from the edge of the box.

62nd minute

Video assistant referee once again comes to save the day for the United States and Megan Rapinoe puts the defending champions ahead 1-0.

The Netherlands have flirted with illegality in the box a handful of times and this time it gives the United States the lead. Alex Morgan chased down a long through ball in the box and the Netherlands’ defender made a high kick to Morgan’s shoulder. While no foul was initially called and the United States was slated to get a corner kick, the referee reviewed the play and deemed the contact worthy of a foul.

Rapinoe goes right. The United States goes ahead. Rapinoe’s 50th career international goal makes her the leader in the Golden Boot race.

Megan Rapinoe scores her 50th international goal from the penalty spot and gives USA the lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/gjPpYOrcyl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

53rd minute

Another apparent head injury for the United States after Becky Sauerbrunn bumps heads on a 50-50 ball. She goes down and comes up with blood pouring out of her forehead.

The officiating has been sketchy. Play went on way too long after the collision.

46th minute

One substitution for the United States at the half: Ali Krieger enters for Kelley O’Hara at right back after the wingback suffered an apparent head injury in the waning minutes of the first half.

Halftime

For only the second time in the World Cup, the United States is not leading at halftime. For the first time, the United States didn’t score in the opening 45 minutes.

The United States mostly dominated the first half, only held off the board because of some incredible goalkeeping by the Netherlands. The Netherlands, however, staged a long threat at the end of the half before the United States cleared away a good chance.

41st minute

Abby Dahlkemper gets hit with a yellow card as she breaks up a counterattack.

The call is controversial, though, because of an obvious missed call on the United States’ attack. Rose Lavelle held up the ball at the top of the box and got tripped from behind with no call. The United States should have had an advantageous free kick from the edge of the box. Instead, the Netherlands gets one.

40th minute

Another incredible save by the Netherlands’ goalkeeper denies Alex Morgan. The striker got off a heavy left-footed shot at the top of the box to set up another corner kick. This latest corner yields nothing for the United States and the Netherlands tries a counterattack.

37th minute

The United States gets another corner kick, but Alex Morgan and the United States feel it should have been more.

A long ball into the box found Morgan and the striker tried to hold the ball up on the end line before she was bumped and the ball went out for a corner kick.

Two huge opportunities immediately followed for the United States. The Netherlands’ goalkeeper made a pair of incredible saves off a header by Sam Mewis and a deflection by Morgan. The United States is outshooting the Netherlands, 4-0.

28th minute

Rose Lavelle creates another good chance for the United States. Off another corner kick, the midfielder gets a good look with her left foot, firing a shot through traffic from inside the box only for the Netherlands’ goalkeeper to make another good save.

26th minute

Alyssa Naeher has come into her own this World Cup. To beat England on Tuesday, Naeher needed to save a penalty kick. to keep a scoreless draw intact Sunday, Naeher needed to make another gutsy play.

Some sloppy midfield play gave the Netherlands a chance heading in the other direction and Naeher jumped out to clear a long through ball.

17th minute

The United States’ first great chance of the game comes off the foot of Megan Rapinoe.

The winger, back in the lineup for the final, created a corner kick when a cross was deflected out of bounce. Her corner kick went to Tobin Heath wide open in the top of the box and Rose Lavelle ultimately got off another low cross, only for the Netherlands’ goalkeeper to intercept the cross.

10th minute

The first booking of the game comes just 10 minutes in. Tobin Heath and Rose Lavelle tried to link up for a give-and-go on the right side of the field, and Sherida Spitse takes out Lavelle with a tackle. The midfielder, who is a key component of the Netherlands defense, was awarded a yellow card for taking out the United States’ midfielder.

A free kick from a few yards outside the box didn’t yield anything for the United States.

First minute

The United States starts with the ball and immediately sends it up field.

The Women’s World Cup final is underway.

Pregame

After a thrilling 2-1 win against England on Tuesday, the United States is just one victory away from winning another World Cup. The Netherlands, meanwhile, had never even advanced past the Round of 16 before this year and now can take home its first World Cup title following a 1-0 win against Sweden on Wednesday.

The United States isn’t messing around with its lineup Sunday in France. Winger Megan Rapinoe is back in the starting lineup after her surprise benching against England and midfielder Sam Mewis, who has started most games in France, is back in for attacking midfielder Lindsey Horan. Midfielder Rose Lavelle is also in the starting lineup after battling some hamstring soreness.

The full lineup:

Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher

Defense: Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn

Midfield: Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis

Forwards: Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe

Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.