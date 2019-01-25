Signing Markakis a smart, safe move for Braves

File-This Sept. 21, 2018, file photo shows Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis (22) batting against the Philadelphia Phillies during a baseball game in Atlanta. The Braves have agreed to one-year contract to bring back Markakis, a deal worth a guaranteed $6 million. Markakis’ deal, announced Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, includes a $4 million salary this year and $6 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) John Bazemore AP