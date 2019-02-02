Finding a seat on the Patriots’ bandwagon

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots’ Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. The NFL’s inexorable trend of going younger and cheaper does not bypass the best in the league. No team does it with quite the high-profile zeal as the Patriots, who have collected five Super Bowl titles since 2002, and will be going for No. 6 on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, against the Rams. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Jae C. Hong AP