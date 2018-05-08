Frogtown Crawfish Festival features music, fun and, yes, crawfish

Quick! Which one of these will you see at this year’s Crawfish Festival: crawfish or Tom Petty?
If you guessed crawfish, you’re right. Any festival worth its salt that’s named the Crawfish Festival will have crawfish, and this one will feature a live Louisiana crawfish boil.
The event, which celebrates Mardi Gras in May, takes place Friday and Saturday at Woodruff Park in Columbus.
Also, you may know that Tom Petty passed away last year, but his spirit lives on as The Breakdowns, a Tom Petty tribute band, will be performing on Saturday, along with The Groove Monkeys, Neal Lucas , JonBoy Storey, Buck Bradshaw Band and Mango Strange.
Friday is country night with Drew Baldridge, Ricky Gunn, Joe Jack and Hoo Doo.
Other fun stuff: inflatables for the kids, arts and crafts vendors, a frozen daquiri wagon and more.
Also, there will be raffles to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, as well as a kids dance off contest on Saturday.
Oh yeah, and you can go online and preorder crawfish to ensure you get your fill.
If you go
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Woodruff Park, Columbus
Cost: $10 per day, free for kids 12 and under.
Contact: www.frogtowncrawfishfestival.com
