Try something delicious at Uptown Food Truck Festival

Are you ready to try something different and delicious?
How about a slice of Slap Yo’ Momma Sweet Potato Cheesecake from Tracy’s Tasties?
Before that, you might want a Rockin’ Hero Lamb Burger from Mix’D Up Burgers, a Blackened Salmon Taco from Island Chef, a Pizza Cheesesteak from Five Finger Philly or a Collard Green Grilled Cheese Sandwich from Mac The Cheese.
There will be all of that and more at the Fall Food Truck Festival presented by Uptown Columbus and the Atlanta Street Food Coalition.
The event, featuring 25 gourmet food trucks from around the region, is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the gates closing at 5 p.m.
The event takes place at Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave., and on the Dillingham Street bridge, which will be closed for the event.
The admission fee is $5 for those over 12 years old and admission is cash only. Food trucks will accept cash and credit cards.
Also happening downtown Saturday will be the Veterans Day Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. on Broad Street in Phenix City, going over the 13th Street Bridge and down Broadway.
Market Days on Broadway is from 9 a.m. to noon and will feature about 200 vendors.
DJ Dave Arwood from PMB Broadcasting will be providing music throughout the day at the food truck festival.
Those interested in the Georgia-Auburn football game in the afternoon can listen to a radio broadcast.
Becca Zajac, vice president of marketing and community relations for Uptown Columbus, said there will be some televisions but no big screen is planned.
Zajac said those attending the food truck festival will not want to miss visiting the craft beer garden.
She said the $5 cover charge is money used to pay for chairs, tents, lighting, marketing, etc.
“Any money left over goes to help pay for the free events we have during the year,” she said.
Zajac said the food festival has been held twice before and was successful both times.
“It is just a lot of fun,” she said. “This is good food, not fast food. There are no items like you get at the fair.”
Zajac remarked that a good idea is to come with a group of people with each person getting a different special item.
“You share and get a taste of a lot of different items,” she said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Uptown Columbus Fall Food Truck Festival featuring 25 food trucks providing gourmet dishes.
Where: Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave. and the Dillingham Street bridge.
When: Saturday 11 a.m.–6 p.m. The gates will close at 5 p.m.
Cost: The admission for anyone over the age of 12 is $5 and it must be cash. Credit cards may be used inside the festival.
Parking: Parking is free inside the RiverCenter Parking Garage on Broadway.
Pets: Dogs are allowed must be kept on a leash.
Not Allowed: No coolers or reclining lawn chairs. Tailgating chairs are allowed.
Information: 706-596-0111.
Seating: Uptown Columbus will provide some tables and chairs, but guests are welcome to bring their own, too. We ask you bring collapsible, tailgate style chairs. No reclining lawn chairs. No outside coolers.
