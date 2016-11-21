Fantasy in Lights adds new scene for 25th anniversary

1:06 Josh Hinson talks about the Salvation Army Pause

0:31 Firefighters cool hot spots after blaze at Columbus apartment

0:48 Macon man surprised with Fantasia concert tickets

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.