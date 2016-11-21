Fantasy in Lights adds new scene for 25th anniversary

An attraction that has been listed by National Geographic Traveler as one of the top 10 places in the world to see holiday lights is still trying to improve.
To celebrate the 25th showing of Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga., a new scene, Snow Day, has been created.
One scene, Nature’s Wonderland, has been retired but some of its elements have been incorporated into the new attraction.
Fantasy in Lights, featuring 8 million lights in 15 scenes, is open nightly through Jan. 7.
There will be fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
According to Callaway Gardens, Fantasy in Lights, which operates rain or shine, opened in 1992 with five scenes. Since then, it has grown into a spectacular light and sound show.
The original scenes were designed by professionals who had worked with Disney.
The number of lights used in the presentation is the equivalent of 26,666 standard 6-foot-tall Christmas trees and more than 32 miles of cable is required to power the lights.
Three of the scenes are controlled with digital show controls like those used in Broadway shows.
Guests can choose to see the lights in an open-air trolley or drive their personal vehicle as they view attractions such as March of the Toy Soldiers, Enchanted Rainbow Forest, Firefly Cove, Snowflake Valley, and The Nativity.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Fantasy in Lights
When: It runs through Jan. 7
Where: Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga.
Tickets: Prime Day tickets for Thanksgiving, weekends and the week leading up Christmas are $28 for adults and $14 for children ages 6-12. For value days, which are Monday-Thursday, tickets are $21 for adults and $10.50 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under get in free but still must have a ticket. Time slots are required and are first come, first served. Same day tickets being purchased on line or by telephone must be bought by 4 p.m. Visit callawaygardens.com or call 1-855-923-7580.
