Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered to Columbus for big festival

Jon Saunders of Skybar Entertainment says more than 2,000 pounds of crawfish are being delivered to Columbus for the 2017 Frogtown Crawfish Festival this weekend at Woodruff Park on Bay Avenue.
Besides a huge Louisiana crawfish boil, there will be plenty of other food as well as live music, games, arts and crafts.
“It is going to be a super time,” Saunders said of the festival celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The festival is 6-11:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $10 for adults and kids 12 and under get in free.
There will be raffles both days that benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.
Several bands will be performing each day, including The Surrogate Band doing a Pink Floyd Tribute at 9 p.m. Friday and The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Other musical acts include Beau and Luci at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Damn Skippy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Stay Classy at 2 p.m. Saturday, Brittany Avery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Vinyl 45 at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, The Parker House Band at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Misty Harbor at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Groove Monkeys 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Saunders called the festival is a great family event and people are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
There will be a kids dance contest Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
