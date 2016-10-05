When can kids trick-or-treat this year?

Phenix City police announced Tuesday that kids may trick or treat 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, because that’s Halloween, this year.
Columbus police have yet to say.
It’s a holiday tradition now to first ask the local government when your kids should trick or treat, but it didn’t used to be. Used to be they did it on Halloween, Oct. 31, no matter what day it was.
But when Oct. 31 fell on a Sunday, governments started moving trick or treating to the Saturday before, by virtue of a majority-approved resolution.
They came up with various excuses to avoid saying some Christians find the holiday Satanic and don’t want kids demanding treats on the Sabbath, especially teens who aren’t wearing costumes.
Former Columbus Mayor Bob Poydasheff moved trick or treating to Saturday on the reasoning Sunday was a school night, no time for kids to be out late, nor teachers to be so distracted.
That Oct. 31 often fell on other school nights was not a factor.
Since then, residents have turned to local governments to ask when their children should trick or treat, no matter what day’s Oct. 31.
Thus this Tuesday news release from Phenix City police:
“We have had several calls today about times and the date for Halloween.”
Beyond times and the usual date, they offered these safety tips:
- Have the child wear a brightly lit costume or reflective tape.
- Ensure the child can see and walk in the costume.
- Accompany small children.
- Try to trick or treat in a safe neighborhood.
- Inspect treats before the child eats them.
