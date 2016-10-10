Seale, Ala., native in custody after missing Florida girl found

Authorities have called off the regional manhunt for a Seale, Ala., native who allegedly kidnapped a 4-year-old girl from Lakeland, Fla., over the weekend.
Officials in Memphis reported Monday that they found Rebecca Lewis safe there and her alleged abductor who changed his name to “West Wild Hogs” was in custody.
Hogs, 31, was born Matthew Clark Pybus, according to the Polk County, Fla., sheriff’s office.
At 11:12 a.m. Saturday, Polk County deputies were called to the Lazy Dazy Retreat RV-Mobile Home Park at 6211 U.S Highway 98 N., where the girl’s 16-year-old sister told them she last saw Rebecca about 9 a.m. when the child was asleep. The little girl was gone when the sister awoke about 45 minutes later.
Deputies searched the area with bloodhounds, but found nothing.
Later they issued an Amber Alert for Rebecca, reporting she was with Hogs, a longtime family friend who arrived Friday in Polk County. On Saturday he took Rebecca to a nearby McDonald's restaurant before driving north in a 2012 four-door gray Nissan Versa with the Alabama handicapped license plate 4JL26, authorities said. The car was reported stolen in Alabama, they said.
The Amber Alert covered five states, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the man and child were seen at a gas station off Interstate 75 in Forsythe, Ga.
Around 10 or 11 p.m. Sunday, a park ranger at Cove Lake State Park in Campbell County, Tenn., saw a man and child matching the description of Hogs and Rebecca.
At 2:28 a.m. Monday, Hogs and the girl were seen at Dailys Convenience store, 1277 Antioch Pike, in Nashville, just hours before her rescue in Memphis.
