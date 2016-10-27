Controversial former Muscogee County marshal dies

2:01 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes Pause

0:55 Fair hosts free event for special needs students

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

3:41 Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:29 Historic Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course class graduates at Fort Benning

0:26 One dead after two-vehicle wreck

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality