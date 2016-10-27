Controversial former Muscogee County marshal dies

A former Muscogee County marshal whose late 1980s term in office was marred by controversy has died.
Billy Ray Weary Jr. died Oct. 17, according to Sconiers Funeral Home. He was 72.
Weary was elected marshal in 1988, defeating incumbent Harvey Brown in a Democratic Primary marked by allegations of racism and suspicions Brown was misusing the office that provides security for municipal court, serves its court papers and conducts evictions.
A Muscogee County grand jury had criticized Brown for expanding that authority by launching undercover drug investigations. Brown also had used his office to sell tickets to a “roast” to pay off campaign debts, an event that had to be canceled. Columbus Council passed a resolution telling Brown to stick to the “duties of his office.”
Brown was white. Weary was black. Insiders alleged Brown and his predecessor, Gus Skinner, had mistreated black deputy marshals because of prejudice. Skinner had dismissed a black chief deputy, clearing the way for Brown to be appointed marshal when Skinner resigned because of failing health.
After taking office, Weary soon had his own controversies: He was accused of mistreating white employees and sexually harassing a woman who worked for him.
Former Chief Deputy Diane Cowell, who was white, sued Weary to try to regain the job she lost when he took office. Weary fired Cowell for running against him as a write-in candidate.
Another woman who worked in the office accused Weary of sexual harassment. Amid this controversy, Weary abruptly resigned after serving 3½ years. He never again won public office.
Before he was elected marshal, Weary had retired from the United States Army as a chief warrant officer 4. His Ledger-Enquirer obituary said he was buried with full military honors at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Russell County, Ala., after a funeral service Monday at Columbus’ New Peaceful Missionary Baptist Church, 3628 Calvin Drive.
Weary was born May 19, 1944, in Washington Parrish, La., son of the late Willie Weary and Della Ray Bridges Weary. His survivors include three daughters, three sons, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, according to his obituary.
