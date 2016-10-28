How does Columbus’ early vote compare to past elections?

As early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election heads into the last week, the rate of turnout in Columbus shows that so far, while impressive, it is not out of line with previous presidential elections.
In fact if early voting continues at its current pace, it won’t match the numbers recorded in 2008 and 2012.
When the poll closed Saturday, 20,855 Columbus residents had cast ballots since early voting began Oct. 17, averaging 148 an hour. If that rate keeps up for the final week, the total when early voting ends at 7 p.m. Friday will be 30,771.
That’s fewer than the 34,123 who voted early in 2012 and the 32,012 in 2008.
A total of 70,962 ballots were cast here in 2012, a 60 percent turnout of all registered voters. The early vote was 48 percent of ballots cast.
In 2008, the total voting was 74,428, of which the early vote was 43 percent.
Currently the total number of registered voters in Muscogee County is 131,025, more than in 2012, when it was 120,879, and 2008, when it was 118,302.
This is the last Sunday to vote early. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the week they’re 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The voting machines are set up in the community room on the ground floor of the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library.
In Harris County, the hours for early voting at the 104 N. College St. Courthouse Annex in Hamilton are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voters should bring a government-issued photo ID.
Those who want to see sample ballots may visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Election supervisors urge residents to read ballots ahead of time if they plan to vote on four state constitutional amendments and a special referendum on Columbus’ “tax freeze” on owner-occupied homes.
