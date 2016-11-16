How did Columbus vote in the Muscogee sheriff’s race?

1:29 Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue Pause

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

2:12 New restaurant coming to Historic District

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:11 Students graduate from GFA program that helps prepare them for film careers

3:10 Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls