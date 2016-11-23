Latest News

November 23, 2016 7:18 PM

Pilot lands plane on Columbus’ Howard Avenue

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

A flight instructor with a student aboard landed a Piper airplane on the 3500 block of Columbus’ Howard Avenue about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The pilot experienced mechanical problems soon after taking off from the Columbus airport, said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores.

Both pilot and passenger escaped unharmed after the emergency landing, and the Piper PA-28 Cherokee appeared intact, he said.

Police expected Howard Avenue to remain blocked Wednesday night as the investigation continues.

Kara Edgerson contributed to this report.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

