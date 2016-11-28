Columbus police seek 83-year-old victim’s car after Monday homicide

Columbus police are searching for a missing car after a woman was found slain in her Eighth Street home Monday.
Police said they were summoned to 2324 8th St. where resident Peggy Gamble was found dead. Investigators found evidence someone had broken into her home, they said.
Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said Gamble, 83, was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m. Her body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy, he said.
Detectives said they are searching for a beige 1988 Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag PGD 3863. The vehicle was missing from Gamble’s home, they said.
Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911 or the detective bureau at 706-653-3400.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments