Teen gets five years for sodomizing children ages 6 and 7

A Columbus man accused last year of anally sodomizing two children ages 6 and 7 has been sentenced to prison on reduced charges.
Darrell Dewayne Collier Jr. was a 17-year-old high school student when police arrested him in February 2015 on three counts each of aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation.
According to his Oct. 14, 2015, indictment, Dyer was charged with sodomizing a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2014. Police said he was babysitting the victims at the time.
Prosecutors said Collier took each child to a separate room for the assaults, and sodomized the older child twice. The children later told their parents.
After attorneys negotiated, Collier’s charges were reduced to sodomy and child molestation. He pleaded guilty last week to three counts of each before Muscogee Superior Court Judge William Rumer, who sentenced him to 20 years in prison with five to serve and the rest on probation.
Collier is 19 now.
