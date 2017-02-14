Young entrepreneur gets 90-day extension for hookah liquor license

Saad Ahmed opened the Crowne Hookah Restaurant and Lounge on Broadway last summer hoping to attract the growing downtown college crowd.
But on Tuesday the 26-year-old entrepreneur almost lost his liquor license for violating a city ordinance. The law requires that at least 50 percent of a restaurant’s food and and beverage income come from the sale of “meals prepared, served and consumed on the premises.”
Columbus Council considered the case Tuesday morning during a revocation hearing at the Citizens Service Center.
Yvonne Ivey, the city’s revenue manager, recommended that the city revoke the alcohol beverage license for the business located at 1113 Broadway.
“Some of the red flags that we noticed when we did a compliance audit was that the markup on food was higher than the markup on alcohol,” she said. “And based on reported sales through purchases food markup was 552 percent and alcohol markup was 465 percent. And normally, the alcohol markup would be much greater than food markup.”
Upon further investigation, regulators discovered that customers had to spend at least $20 whether or not they purchased food, which would be considered a “cover charge,” also in violation of the ordinance, Ivey said.
Ahmed is the son of. Dr. Sajid Ahmed, an oncologist at the John B. Amos Cancer Center. He said he and his father own the new Best Western Plus on Veteran’s Parkway, a Marco’s Pizza franchise in Fort Mitchell and a gas station in Russell County.
Ahmed said the Crowne Hookah Restaurant and Lounge is his first business venture without his father, and he has invested $225,000 of his own money.
In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, he said he was aware that the restaurant fell short of the 50 percent requirement, but he’s working on increasing food sales.
“It takes a year to stabilize any business,” he said. “They took my first 90 days and said ‘Oh, , he doesn’t have the ratios and we’re going to have to revoke it.”
Ahmed said he could convert the restaurant into a bar and avoid the requirement altogether, but that would restrict his service to college students.
“A lot of people have restaurants and want to become bars,” he said. “I’m the opposite where I want to stay a restaurant. I don’t want to become a bar.”
On Tuesday, several councilors thanked Ivey for her diligence in auditing businesses and enforcing the city ordinance. However, they sympathized with Ahmed, who they described as a young entrepreneur they hope will succeed.
“I know that in the past we have extended for a business to get organized and established to make sure they do meet the requirements,” said Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson. “Because sometimes when businesses start up they don’t really understand the process of what’s going on.”
Ivey said the time has been extended to 90 days, and the business would have to provide documentation of what it had been done to improve its food sales.
Councilor Huff said he stopped by Ahmed’s restaurant and told him that he would push for a reprieve, but during that time he would have to work with Ivey’s office to rectify the situation.”
“I thank him for being a new business owner in the city and if the two of you all can work together hopefully things will work out,” he said. “He understands that within those 90 days he will have to make some changes to his business.”
Councilors Gary Allen, Jerry “Pops” Barnes, .. Baker also expressed confidence in Ahmed’s ability to turn the business around.
The council voted unanimously to extend the license for 90 days.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments