Central’s Morales overcame extra obstacles for second state title

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013 Pause

2:04 United Way surpasses its 2016 goal with more than $7 million raised

1:02 Local company helps control coyote population

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:07 Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold