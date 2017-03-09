Part of Columbus’ 13th Street just changed from four lanes to three

Columbus motorists who regularly drive 13th Street home from work may be in for a surprised today.
The road no longer is a four-lane between 13th Avenue and Cherokee Avenue, the portion passing in front of the Piggly-Wiggly grocery store and the Red Lobster restaurant.
Today the street there became three lanes with a center turn lane and bike lanes on either side.
Drivers accustomed to speeding through there in the passing lane beware: No passing lane remains. Those traveling from downtown toward Lakebottom Park will go from two eastbound lanes to one just past 13th Avenue.
“It’s amazing how steadily and smoothly traffic has been flowing,” said Anne King of the nonprofit MidTown Inc. The street changes are part of the organization’s “minimum grid” project, she said.
