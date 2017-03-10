Columbus takes down Carver in overtime, wins state championship

In the final seconds of overtime in Friday’s Class 4A state championship, Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt decided to take a 3-pointer and let the win or loss fall squarely on her shoulders.
Like so many times before, Wyatt came through for her team.
Wyatt hit a shot behind the arc with nine seconds left in overtime to give Columbus a 69-67 victory over crosstown rival Carver. After Columbus dominated for the better part of the game, the Lady Blue Devils were forced to rally back in overtime after a stupendous Carver run forced the game to go to an extra session.
Wyatt’s shot finished off a wild extra session of basketball. Both sides missed multiple free throws throughout the session leaving the outcome in doubt for either side. Carver’s Ja’Nya Love-Hill hit a layup with 23 seconds left to leave the game tied 67-67, leaving it in the Lady Blue Devils’ hands to end it there or go to double overtime.
Wyatt volunteered to take the shot that ultimately ended her Columbus career as a champion. The victory also provided a sense of redemption for Wyatt and the other Columbus seniors, who lost in the state championship game to Redan as freshmen.
Wyatt finished the game with a game-high 27 points.
While Carver fell short, it wasn’t for lack of trying late. The Lady Tigers trailed by double digits for the majority of the game. that is, until a late rally in the fourth quarter sent the game’s outcome from unquestioned to completely undecided.
Love-Hill’s 3-pointer with 2:10 to go cut Columbus’ lead to seven points, then Mya Millner delivered a layup to cut the deficit to five points. A few possessions later, Alycia Reese dropped a 3-pointer to make it a 56-54 game with 46 seconds to go.
Reese went to the line with four seconds left in regulation with Columbus down two points. She connected on both shots, sending the game to overtime.
Love-Hill finished the loss with 25 points.
Columbus started the game in total control, using its height advantage to overpower Carver in the opening minutes. The Lady Blue Devils’ offense had trouble with its shooting, but multiple rebounds coupled with a stifling defense led by Ariyah Copeland and Wyatt let the team build a 9-2 lead.
Carver had several opportunities to close the gap in the first half, but the Lady Blue Devils were unrelenting. Columbus maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest. They also never allowed Carver to dictate the pace of the game, which were pivotal in Carver’s two previous victories against Columbus this season.
But the Carver comeback came about with input from both teams. While the Lady Tigers found a rhythm offensively, Columbus forward Copeland exited the game with an apparent ankle injury. The 6-foot-2 forward’s absence opened the lanes up more for the Lady Tigers, giving them a fighting chance down the stretch.
