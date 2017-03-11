Tatyana Wyatt’s future coach on hand to see game-winning shot

When Tatyana Wyatt ended her high school career as a champion, her future college coach was standing close by.
Kentucky head coach Matthew Mitchell was in attendance for Friday night's Class 4A championship game in Atlanta. Wyatt certainly showed out while he was there, scoring 27 points and hitting the game-winning shot in a 69-67 victory over Carver.
Mitchell tweeted a photo with Wyatt after the game's conclusion.
"Congrats @_mani1_ !!” Mitchell tweeted. "Buzzer beater 3 to win the State Championship! Glad you're a #Wildcat! #IceWaterInHerVeins #SheWantedTheBall #BBN."
Wyatt said Mitchell told her if she made it to the state finals that he'd be there to watch. He kept his word to Wyatt, who was moved by the coach being there.
"It meant a lot to have him in the stands," Wyatt said. "It shows that he really care about his players."
As far as Wyatt’s last moments as a Lady Blue Devil, Wyatt had no doubt about her aim on the last-second shot.
“When it came off my hand, I just knew it was going in,” Wyatt said. “I work on my shot a lot, so I know when it’s going in when it come off my hand.”
Wyatt signed with Kentucky in November. The 6-foot-2 forward has dreams of being a pediatric oncologist, and those aspirations were welcomed with open arms by the coaches, according to Wyatt’s father Timothy.
“They were more excited about her medical profession than they really were about basketball,” Timothy said. “I was just blown away by how much they wanted her to be enrolled in that medical program and how they got all these doctors to come there and speak to her when we went on our official visit.”
