Manchester’s Jah’Nile Hill selected as Region 4-A Player of the Year

After a strong junior season, Manchester guard Jah’Nile Hill has received some hard-earned recognition.
Hill has been selected as the Region 4-A Player of the Year. Hill was a driving force for a Blue Devils team that reached the second round of the state playoffs.
“I’m very thankful,” Hill said. “It’s a blessing for me and my family. I would really like to thank my teammates and coaches for having faith and believing in me. They deserve all the praise.”
Hill was also named to the All-Class A second team by Kyle Sandy of SandysSpiel.com, a website dedicated to high school basketball throughout the state.
Manchester head coach George McElroy credited Hill for his efforts on the court as well as the leadership he displayed on a regular basis. McElroy said Hill took a lead-by-example approach with the team and was unselfish when it came to spreading the ball around.
That mentality helped the Blue Devils compete throughout the season.
“He was basically the motor that drove the car,” McElroy said. “He’s a good kid and a good leader on and off the court. It means a lot to Jah’Nile and a lot to the program as a whole to have a player of his caliber to represent our basketball program.”
Hill said some of his favorite memories from the 2016-2017 season were simply being around his teammates and McElroy, who just finished his first season as head coach. As far as on the court, he pointed to Manchester’s road victory over the Central Hawks as well as his team’s double overtime loss to Taylor County in the region tournament as the highlights of his season.
McElroy said Hill is very knowledgeable about the game, which benefited him throughout the 2016-2017 season. McElroy said Hill had a good grasp on the different plays and strategies the coaches installed and was vocal if he did not, allowing him the chance to learn and help the team going forward.
Hill said he felt he made great strides defensively this past season, ultimately leading the Blue Devils in blocks and steals. He also saw a uptick in his scoring and assists on the offensive side of the ball.
Hill’s ability to make plays happen on the court has McElroy believing big things are in his future.
“He’s a legitimate D-I player,” McElroy said. “He has the tools and the skillset, and he loves the game. He’s one of these guys who’s going to play year round to work on his game.”
But before it’s time to go to college, Hill has another season to play at Manchester. After taking home the Player of the Year accolade, there’s no doubt that expectations will be high for Hill going into his senior season.
His head coach certainly expects big things in 2017-2018.
“We look to him to give us an opportunity to be back in the thick of things,” McElroy said. “With his help, he’s going to position us to go even further in the playoffs than we did this year.”
And for Hill, the challenge is something he’s more than ready to take on.
“I personally can't wait,” Hill said. “We want a ring this year, so (we’ll do) whatever it takes to win state and have that perfect ending.”
