Jonathan Brand shines on mound, at plate in Columbus victory

In Columbus’ game against Hardaway Tuesday, the Blue Devils needed to accomplish two objectives: Hit Hawks pitcher Mykel Page early while holding their own on the mound.
Thanks to Jonathan Brand, the team did both.
Brand pitched seven strong innings and racked up 11 strikeouts in Columbus’ 10-1 victory over Hardaway. He was just as big with a bat in his hand, getting three hits in the game while piling up four RBIs. His at-bats helped ensure Page could not repeat the success he had against the Blue Devils in a 2-0 victory on March 2.
“It felt good,” Brand said. “I felt like I was really in the zone today. I was just hitting my spots when I was up on the mound.”
Brand held his own in bottom of the first before really getting it going at the plate. After shutting down the Hawks to start the game with two strikeouts and a lineout, Brand came through in the second, hitting a single that scored Will Ferrell and Robbie Tillman to push Columbus’ lead to 4-0.
Brand said the team knew early runs would be crucial in beating Page and the Hawks. Fortunately for the Blue Devils, Brand came through.
“It was important,” Brand said. “We just needed to get ahead. That’s what we did, and it ended up turning out well for us.”
Brand wasn’t done on offense. In the top of the fourth, he sent a line drive to left field that got down and scored Austin Hicks and Ferrell, making the score 6-0.
While Brand repeatedly made noise for the Blue Devils, he consistently silenced the Hawks. By game’s end, he had allowed four hits. The lone run Hardaway brought across the plate was unearned.
As the Columbus offense kept finding hits and runs, Brand only seemed to get stronger. He only allowed two base runners in his final three innings and struck out two of the last three Hardaway batters to end the game.
Brand credited the runs he and his teammates were able to put up early for the reason he found a rhythm as the game wore on.
“It helps a lot,” Brand said. “When you know you can pitch with the lead, you’re just more comfortable out there.”
The Blue Devils assistant coaches were in a bit of new territory for the game with head coach Chad Mathis away for the birth of his son. Thanks to Brand, their loads were certainly lightened as the innings went by and it became clear he was in total control.
“Brand was really our horse who got us through the game today,” assistant coach Matt Rossi said. “He went out there and did a great job.”
The latest efforts from Brand were monumental in the victory, but Rossi said it wasn’t much out of the ordinary for the junior. Instead, his win over Hardaway only adds to the impressive achievements he’s been able to compile with Columbus.
“He’s a guy who comes out every day ready to play,” Rossi said. “We got on his shoulders today, and he led us to a win.”
Comments