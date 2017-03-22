Kendrick’s Kayleem Bonds among the nation’s best goalkeepers

Kendrick junior Kayleem Bonds doesn’t think of himself as a soccer player. Considering all he’s done for the Cherokees, it’s safe to say few others share that sentiment.
Bonds has been outstanding as Kendrick’s goalkeeper this season, piling up saves in a manner that has placed him on a national level. According to the high school sports website MaxPreps.com, Bonds’ 156 saves puts him first nationally, six ahead of Harris County’s Xavier Gonzalez.
Bonds, who plays running back and wide receiver for the Kendrick football team, found out about his No. 1 status via a teammate, who sent him a screenshot of the standings and explained where to find them.
“When I first found out, it really made me feel like I’m back on my feet, because in football season, I (made plays) but didn’t make a name for myself,” Bonds said. “I came back to playing soccer because it’s a great sport to play for a football player like me. When I found out, I was surprised.”
Bonds joined the soccer team for his junior year after not having played since his days at East Columbus Magnet Academy. The Cherokees needed a replacement for last year’s goalie Micah Ransome, who graduated, but head coach Sanders Dorough had no idea who that would be.
Bonds approached Dorough about his interest in filling that role. Dorough knew Bonds was a gifted athlete from his play on the football field, but that didn’t necessarily mean it would translate to soccer.
Dorough was limited in how much he was around when practices began due to his commitments as an assistant on the Kendrick boys basketball team. It wasn’t until the season started and Kendrick began facing some strong non-region opponents that Bonds’ knack in the goal became undeniable.
“In those games, he shined because he was tested a lot,” Dorough said. “He was making 20-something saves a game. In games where it was really tight, he would always come up with a big play.”
Dorough reflected on a save Bonds made Feb. 17 against LaGrange as a testament to his ability. A LaGrange player sent the ball flying in the upper corner of the goal, forcing Bonds to get back and do so in a hurry. Dorough estimated Bonds had to retreat 5 or 10 yards to make the save, which is exactly what he did.
Bonds’ pointed out a play against Peach County as one of his personal favorites. One of Peach County’s players launched a free kick toward the left corner of the goal, but the spin he placed on the ball made it curve to the right. Bonds timed his jump precisely and grabbed it for another save.
“It takes an athlete to do what I do at goalie with the saves and dives,” Bonds said. “Most goalies, they don’t like to get dirty. I get dirty, and I do the physical things some goalies around the nation don’t do.”
Dorough credited Bonds as a leader on defense, explaining he’s someone the team can rely on if a break in the defense leaves Kendrick vulnerable. Bonds said he’s got a clear understanding of how the defense plays, which allows him to get them ready for whatever the competition tries to throw their way.
“It’s great having him back there,” Dorough said. “Him not having played for a couple of years and then coming back, he’s started to get readjusted. He’s just getting better, too, as time goes on.”
As he improves his play in soccer, Bonds also hopes to see his football skills get better by fall. Bonds said playing goalie can help enhance his footwork and hand-eye coordination for the fall. He compared catching a would-be goal to reeling in a quick pass out in the slot, saying that a fast reaction time is something his positions in both sports share.
With considerable time off until Kendrick’s next match against Russell County on March 30, Bonds’ spot at the top of the saves list likely will not survive the break. Regardless, it’s hard to argue with what Bonds has done for his team game after game.
At this point, it’s just a matter of keeping up that pace for the Cherokees.
“I’ve got to stay humble,” Bonds said. “I can’t get too excited. I’ve just got to keep moving and making sure our team is doing what we need to do.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments