Columbus boys golf leads after 1st round of Hardaway Invitational

After the first round of the Hardaway Invitational, a familiar team has taken charge on the course.
Columbus, which has won three of the last four editions of the tournament, ended Friday’s opening round with a team score of 5-under 283.
Nolan Miller led the way for the Blue Devils, shooting a 69. Jonathan Parker and Ben Womack were right behind Miller’s tracks, each turning in 71s, while Ben Carr shot 72. Daniel Davis had the drop score of 75.
Columbus ended the day 18 strokes ahead of second-place North Oconee.
On a day that was prone to a considerable amount of wind on the course, Columbus head coach Chris Parker said he was pleased with his team’s outing.
“That’s a great score,” Parker said. “They did battle. When the wind was blowing, we were two or three (strokes) over. In that last hour-and-a-half, they all started playing well once that wind started dying down.”
In a field of 25 teams, several local squads showed out in the tournament. Harris County stands in sixth after the opening day, with Brookstone tied for eighth. Northside ranks 15th, while Pacelli sits 22nd.
The second and final day of the tournament begins Saturday with the teams hitting the course in two separate waves. The opening wave will hit the course at 9:00 a.m., while the second wave will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Top 5 Standings
Columbus - 283; North Oconee - 301; Marist - 303; Etowah - 309; Woodward - 309
Saturday’s First Wave (9:00 a.m.)
Woodward - 309; Harris County; - 313; Holy Innocents’ - 321; North Cobb - 326; Northside - 330; Athens Academy - 331; Vidalia - 332; Auburn - 338; Carrollton - 344; Mount Vernon - 366; Pacelli - 371; Alabama Christian - 407; Hebron Christian - 239 (three golfers)
Saturday’s Second Wave (2:00 p.m.)
Columbus - 283; North Oconee - 301; Marist - 303; Etowah - 309; Hillgrove - 316; Thompson - 317; LaGrange - 321; Brookstone - 321; Houston County - 321; Tift County - 323; Woodstock - 323
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
