Columbus boys golf takes home Hardaway Invitational victory

The newest edition of the Hardaway Larry Gaither Interscholastic Invitational saw a familiar team finish out front.
After a strong first round, Columbus took home the title with a second round team score of 286 Saturday. The victory gave Columbus its fourth win in the invitational over the last five years.
Nolan Miller posted the lowest score over the two days, following his first-day 69 with a 72 to finish at 141 to finish as the tournament’s low medalist. Ben Carr’s team-low 70 Saturday placed him one stroke behind Miller for the tournament at 142.
Jonathan Parker shot 143 after a 72 Saturday, Daniel Davis finished at 147 with a second-day 72 and Ben Womack carded 83 to end the tournament at 154. Womack’s second round total was Columbus’ drop score.
Columbus head coach Chris Parker had said entering the tournament that his golfers had their eyes set on taking home the top prize.
“It’s always one of the best tournaments on the schedule every year,” Parker said. “After posting a pretty impressive resume last year and everybody back and getting a little better, we have some pretty high expectations. Based on what we’ve been shooting in practice, we know we’re capable of meeting those high expectations.”
Just as they’ve done several times already this year, the Blue Devils were able to come through.
The second day of action featured very little change among the top teams in play. Columbus started Saturday 18 strokes ahead of second-place North Oconee and only stretched that lead, winning the tournament by 36 strokes. North Oconee maintained its second-place standing, winning the tiebreaker over Marist. Marist entered the final round in third place.
Miller bested Etowah’s Ryan Hines by one stroke for the low medalist honors. Hines held the tiebreaker over Hillgrove’s Adam Borowski, who also shot 142.
Columbus came out on top in a field featuring several local squads. Harris County made progress after a solid opening round, eventually finishing the tournament in fifth place. Brookstone also put up a strong two days of play to place ninth. Pacelli took 16th place, while Northside came home in 18th.
The competitive nature of the 23-team field was apparent throughout the two days of play. It was also a byproduct of the tournament’s long history, according to Hardaway golf coach and tournament organizer Stephen Campbell.
“The tournament has a lot of tradition,” Campbell said. “You don’t have a lot of high school tournaments these days that are around for very long, especially one that’s been going on for 42 years.”
Top 10 standings
1. Columbus - 569; 2. North Oconee - 605; 3. Marist - 605; 4. Woodward - 607; 5. Harris Co. - 623; 6. Etowah - 624; 7. Thompson High - 624; 8. Holy Innocents’ - 625; 9. Brookstone - 630; 10. Woodstock - 634
