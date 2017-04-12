Columbus girls, boys capture Region 1-4A tennis tournament titles

In Wednesday’s Region 1-4A tournament title matches, the Columbus teams shared the spotlight.
The Blue Devils and Lady Devils took down their counterparts from Northside both by 5-0 scores en route to tournament titles. For the Lady Blue Devils, it was their fourth region title in a row for a team that has not lost a region match in four years.
“It was great to win another region championship,” said Mary Weston Courville, who defeated Margaret Hollingsworth 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match.
Elizabeth Steelmon, who was part of Columbus’ No. 2 doubles victory, explained the significance of the region title. The finals match victory gives the Lady Blue Devils the top seed from the region going into the state tournament, ensuring home matches for at least the first two rounds.
“It’s really nice because we don’t have to travel, don’t have to ride four hours on a bus and go somewhere,” Steelmon said. “Being No. 1 is a huge advantage.”
While the victory for the girls stretched their region win streak, the boys’ win was the strong answer several on the team were looking for. The Blue Devils were bested by LaGrange in the region tournament last season.
Since LaGrange and Columbus are no longer in the same region, Columbus got its payback on LaGrange in the regular season. Then on Wednesday, the Blue Devils took care of business to enter the state tournament as the region’s top seed.
Ford Cummings, who grabbed a doubles victory with partner Harrison Brown, said execution was something the team need to nail down during the tournament. The Blue Devils accomplished that task and will be looking to carry it over into the state playoffs.
“It’s very important to keep point, because you can’t win unless you get your serves in,” Cummings said. “Consistency in the region tournament and into the state tournament is something we’re going to need going forward in order to make a deep run.”
The Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils now await word on who they will face in the first round of the state tournament. As far as timing, the date of their next matches isn’t set in stone yet, only that they must be played before April 20.
The Blue Devils will be looking to take the next step after reaching the quarterfinals last year. The Lady Blue Devils, meanwhile, are trying to repeat the first state championship in program history.
“It’s kind of nerve wracking because you want to defend your position, but it’s motivating. A repeat would be good,” Steelmon said.
Girls Results
Singles
Mary Weston Courville (C) def. Margaret Hollingsworth (N) 6-0, 6-0
Caroline Boren (C) def. Mary Cawthorn (N) 6-0, 6-0
Sydney McRae (C) def. Maya Boynton (N) 6-4, 6-1
Doubles
Maddison Abell/Kindra Woodmon (C) def. Kaylee Lowe/Caroline Brown (N) 6-0, 6-0
Elizabeth Steelmon/Jazmine Moody (C) def. Kennedy Stone/Savannah Hodges (N) 6-0, 6-0
Boys Results
Singles
Jacob Yates (C) 6-2, 6-2
Raymond Peebles (C) 6-1, 6-4
Jonathan Oravic (C) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Ford Cummings/Harrison Brown (C) 6-0, 6-0
Win Cawthorne/Chris Sidor (C) 6-0, 6-0
