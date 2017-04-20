2016-2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Girls Basketball Team released

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Girls Basketball team, one player was chosen a Player of the Year and one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.
Along with those individuals, five players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, five to the Second Team, and five to the Honorable Mention squad.
Player of the Year
Tatyana Wyatt, Senior, Columbus
Coach of the Year
Anson Hundley, Carver
First Team
Jessica Carter, Junior, Harris County
Ariyah Copeland, Senior, Columbus
Mariah Igus, Junior, Carver
Teyah Johnson, Senior, Central
Tiyah Johnson, Senior, Central
Second Team
Olivia Cochran, Freshman, Hardaway
Taziha Fanning, Sophomore, Harris Co.
Brittany Floyd, Senior, Columbus
Alycia Reese, Junior, Carver
Dawniqua Snead, Senior, Shaw
Honorable Mention
Kayla Bonilla, Senior, Shaw
Yolanda Givens, Senior, Shaw
Ja’Nya Love-Hill, Sophomore, Carver
Mya Millner, Senior, Carver
Trinity Vasquez, Junior, Columbus
