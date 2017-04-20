Latest News

April 20, 2017 9:04 AM

2016-2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Girls Basketball Team released

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Girls Basketball team, one player was chosen a Player of the Year and one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.

Along with those individuals, five players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, five to the Second Team, and five to the Honorable Mention squad.

Player of the Year

Tatyana Wyatt, Senior, Columbus

Coach of the Year

Anson Hundley, Carver

First Team

Jessica Carter, Junior, Harris County

Ariyah Copeland, Senior, Columbus

Mariah Igus, Junior, Carver

Teyah Johnson, Senior, Central

Tiyah Johnson, Senior, Central

Second Team

Olivia Cochran, Freshman, Hardaway

Taziha Fanning, Sophomore, Harris Co.

Brittany Floyd, Senior, Columbus

Alycia Reese, Junior, Carver

Dawniqua Snead, Senior, Shaw

Honorable Mention

Kayla Bonilla, Senior, Shaw

Yolanda Givens, Senior, Shaw

Ja’Nya Love-Hill, Sophomore, Carver

Mya Millner, Senior, Carver

Trinity Vasquez, Junior, Columbus

