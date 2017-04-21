2016-2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Boys Basketball Team released

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Boys Basketball team, one player was chosen a Player of the Year and one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.
Along with those individuals, five players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, five to the Second Team, and eight to the Honorable Mention squad.
Player of the Year
Daniel Melvin, Senior, Carver
Coach of the Year
Warren Beaulah, Carver
First Team
Jha’quez Anderson, Sophomore, Northside
Airen Brooks, Senior, Smiths Station
Demarkus Lampley, Senior, Central
Noah Lott, Junior, Columbus
Devan Porter-Wilson, Senior, Shaw
Second Team
Stevie Pringle Jr., Junior, Smiths Station
KC Randolph, Senior, Russell County
Justyn Ross, Junior, Central
Lincoln Smith, Junior, Shaw
AJ Watts, Sophomore, Carver
Honorable Mention
Rodney Battle, Junior, Carver
Eric Butler, Freshman, Smiths Station
Aquavious Fanning, Senior, Harris County
Riqueito Leonard IV, Junior, Harris County
Damon Lloyd, Junior, Russell County
Orion Lowe, Junior, Hardaway
Cordale Scott, Senior, Northside
Tailique Williams, Freshman, Harris County
