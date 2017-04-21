Latest News

April 21, 2017 9:25 AM

2016-2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Boys Basketball Team released

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Boys Basketball team, one player was chosen a Player of the Year and one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.

Along with those individuals, five players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, five to the Second Team, and eight to the Honorable Mention squad.

Player of the Year

Daniel Melvin, Senior, Carver

Coach of the Year

Warren Beaulah, Carver

First Team

Jha’quez Anderson, Sophomore, Northside

Airen Brooks, Senior, Smiths Station

Demarkus Lampley, Senior, Central

Noah Lott, Junior, Columbus

Devan Porter-Wilson, Senior, Shaw

Second Team

Stevie Pringle Jr., Junior, Smiths Station

KC Randolph, Senior, Russell County

Justyn Ross, Junior, Central

Lincoln Smith, Junior, Shaw

AJ Watts, Sophomore, Carver

Honorable Mention

Rodney Battle, Junior, Carver

Eric Butler, Freshman, Smiths Station

Aquavious Fanning, Senior, Harris County

Riqueito Leonard IV, Junior, Harris County

Damon Lloyd, Junior, Russell County

Orion Lowe, Junior, Hardaway

Cordale Scott, Senior, Northside

Tailique Williams, Freshman, Harris County

