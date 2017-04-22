2016-2017 All-Bi-City 1A-3A Boys Basketball Team announced

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City 1A-3A Boys Basketball team, one player was chosen a Player of the Year and one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.
Along with those individuals, five players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, five to the Second Team, and 10 to the Honorable Mention squad.
Player of the Year
Trip Day, Senior, Glenwood
Coach of the Year
Dusty Perdue, Glenwood
First Team
James Beck, Senior, Glenwood
Tyler Brooks, Junior, Kendrick
Ervin Davis, Senior, Spencer
Sutton Eggena, Junior, Brookstone
Jah’Nile Hill, Junior, Manchester
Second Team
Chris Edmonds, Sophomore, Brookstone
Leonard “Junior” Hill, Junior, Jordan
Kevin Morgan, Senior, Kendrick
Brandon Moseley, Senior, Glenwood
Josh Rodgers, Sophomore, Marion County
Honorable Mention
Nick Adams, Junior, Glenwood
Tyrese Brown, Senior, Marion County
Christian Clausell, Junior, Glenwood
Andre DeShong, Sophomore, Chattahoochee County
Onte Harrison, Senior, Jordan
Jalen Leonard, Senior, Manchester
Tahiem Mabery, Junior, Kendrick
William Reaves, Senior, Brookstone
D’Andre Snead, Senior, Jordan
Keinon Williams, Senior, Kendrick
