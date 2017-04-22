Latest News

April 22, 2017 9:13 AM

2016-2017 All-Bi-City 1A-3A Boys Basketball Team announced

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City 1A-3A Boys Basketball team, one player was chosen a Player of the Year and one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.

Along with those individuals, five players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, five to the Second Team, and 10 to the Honorable Mention squad.

Player of the Year

Trip Day, Senior, Glenwood

Coach of the Year

Dusty Perdue, Glenwood

First Team

James Beck, Senior, Glenwood

Tyler Brooks, Junior, Kendrick

Ervin Davis, Senior, Spencer

Sutton Eggena, Junior, Brookstone

Jah’Nile Hill, Junior, Manchester

Second Team

Chris Edmonds, Sophomore, Brookstone

Leonard “Junior” Hill, Junior, Jordan

Kevin Morgan, Senior, Kendrick

Brandon Moseley, Senior, Glenwood

Josh Rodgers, Sophomore, Marion County

Honorable Mention

Nick Adams, Junior, Glenwood

Tyrese Brown, Senior, Marion County

Christian Clausell, Junior, Glenwood

Andre DeShong, Sophomore, Chattahoochee County

Onte Harrison, Senior, Jordan

Jalen Leonard, Senior, Manchester

Tahiem Mabery, Junior, Kendrick

William Reaves, Senior, Brookstone

D’Andre Snead, Senior, Jordan

Keinon Williams, Senior, Kendrick

