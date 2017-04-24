2016-2017 All-Bi-City Wrestling Team released

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City Wrestling team, two athletes were chosen as Wrestlers of the Year and one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.
Along with those individuals, 14 wrestlers were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, 14 to the Second Team and 13 to the Honorable Mention squad.
Wrestlers of the Year
Elijah McNickels, Spencer; Tony Morales, Central
Coach of the Year
Tommy Sanders, Smiths Station
First Team
Terrell McNeil, Harris County, 106 pounds
Isaiah Arredondo, Spencer, 113
Robert Mulvany, Columbus, 120
Max Kauffman, Central, 126
Johnnie Swinnie, Central, 132
Dillon Luttrell, Smiths Station, 138
Josh McAlister, Columbus, 145
Terrance Doyle, Chattahoochee County, 152
Jadarius Johnson, Central, 160
Jalen McWhite, Central, 170
Cohen Perry, Harris County, 182
AJ Phillips, Smiths Station, 195
Deondrae Williams, Smiths Station, 220
William Nana Fabu, Columbus, 285
Second Team
Levi Fouts, Smiths Station, 106
Dillion Morales, Smiths Station, 113
Sh’Kale Barnes, Hardaway, 120
Tyler Wilson, Smiths Station, 126
Colin Mulvany, Pacelli, 132
Courtland Staples, Northside, 138
Kristian Scott, Central, 145
Jason Burgess, Spencer, 152
Jonathan Toole, Columbus, 160
Grady Lee, Harris County, 170
Carlos Vizcarrondo, Brookstone, 182
Isaiah Sellers, Kendrick, 195
Josh Ford, Central, 220
Renard Swiney, Jordan, 285
Honorable Mention
Kylan Draper, Hardaway
Kaleb Fontenot, Smiths Station
Chris Gorman, Spencer
Chazz Gosnell, Shaw
Tanner Hall, Pacelli
Marc Hurt, Central
John Jones, Northside
Aidan Komendantov, Harris County
Taylor Reese, Harris County
Curtlen Stewart, Harris County
Keyshawn Stewart, Shaw
Dequan Thornton, Spencer
Drake Vitelli, Brookstone
