April 24, 2017 9:07 AM

2016-2017 All-Bi-City Wrestling Team released

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City Wrestling team, two athletes were chosen as Wrestlers of the Year and one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.

Along with those individuals, 14 wrestlers were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, 14 to the Second Team and 13 to the Honorable Mention squad.

Wrestlers of the Year

Elijah McNickels, Spencer; Tony Morales, Central

Coach of the Year

Tommy Sanders, Smiths Station

First Team

Terrell McNeil, Harris County, 106 pounds

Isaiah Arredondo, Spencer, 113

Robert Mulvany, Columbus, 120

Max Kauffman, Central, 126

Johnnie Swinnie, Central, 132

Dillon Luttrell, Smiths Station, 138

Josh McAlister, Columbus, 145

Terrance Doyle, Chattahoochee County, 152

Jadarius Johnson, Central, 160

Jalen McWhite, Central, 170

Cohen Perry, Harris County, 182

AJ Phillips, Smiths Station, 195

Deondrae Williams, Smiths Station, 220

William Nana Fabu, Columbus, 285

Second Team

Levi Fouts, Smiths Station, 106

Dillion Morales, Smiths Station, 113

Sh’Kale Barnes, Hardaway, 120

Tyler Wilson, Smiths Station, 126

Colin Mulvany, Pacelli, 132

Courtland Staples, Northside, 138

Kristian Scott, Central, 145

Jason Burgess, Spencer, 152

Jonathan Toole, Columbus, 160

Grady Lee, Harris County, 170

Carlos Vizcarrondo, Brookstone, 182

Isaiah Sellers, Kendrick, 195

Josh Ford, Central, 220

Renard Swiney, Jordan, 285

Honorable Mention

Kylan Draper, Hardaway

Kaleb Fontenot, Smiths Station

Chris Gorman, Spencer

Chazz Gosnell, Shaw

Tanner Hall, Pacelli

Marc Hurt, Central

John Jones, Northside

Aidan Komendantov, Harris County

Taylor Reese, Harris County

Curtlen Stewart, Harris County

Keyshawn Stewart, Shaw

Dequan Thornton, Spencer

Drake Vitelli, Brookstone

