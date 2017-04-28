Glenwood baseball splits with Northside Methodist, forces third game

Glenwood’s opening game against Northside Methodist Academy Thursday came down to the last pitch. In the second game of the doubleheader, the Gators didn’t wait quite so long to determine the game’s outcome.
Glenwood dropped the first game of its AISAA second round matchup 4-3 before responding quickly in the second game, beating Northside Methodist 15-2.
The Gators wasted no time in the final matchup of the doubleheader, which the team needed to win to force a Game 3 on Friday.
Glenwood’s first three batters in the top of the first reached base before Chase Dennis hit a bases-clearing double to center field. A pair of walks then loaded the bases for Josh Brown, who also walked to bring in the Gators’ fourth run of the inning.
The Glenwood lead continued to grow. A passed ball allowed Blake Rawls to come across, making it a five-run game. Pitcher Daniel Holley followed with a single to center field, which scored one runner before the errant Northside throw allowed another to score.
With only one out on the board, Glenwood held a 7-0. Another bases-loaded walk allowed the Gators to leave the inning with a comfortable eight-run advantage.
Glenwood’s dominant victory to close the day made up for the opening loss in what was a back-and-forth affair.
The Gators grabbed a 1-0 lead in the opening inning, when Nick Adams’ fielder’s choice brought Brandon Moseley across to score. Then, the rains came. Played was delayed for two hours when the skies opened up on The Swamp.
Once play resumed, it was only natural for the Gators to flourish under the wet conditions.
After Northside Methodist briefly tied the game 1-1, the Gators answered in the bottom of the third. Jarrett Carter’s single to right field was enough for Chase Dennis, who scored to break the tie. Pitcher Slade James then helped his own cause, knocking in Carter on a two-out single to right field.
With a 3-1 lead, it seemed as if the Gators had control of the game. That is, until the fifth inning rolled around.
Northside Methodist came roaring back to life, putting up three runs to leave the Gators in great need of a response. Glenwood had several chances to do just that as the innings wore on, putting four runners on the bases since it lost the lead.
The Gators’ last shot proved its best. In the bottom of the seventh, Glenwood saw its chances hold a flicker of hope when a would-be flyout to end the game was dropped. After that Northside Methodist mishap, the next two Glenwood batters walked, loading the bases.
That point, however, proved the peak of the Gators’ rally. Glenwood’s next batter struck out, sealing the narrow 4-3 victory for the road squad.
The one-run loss backed Glenwood into a corner with the must-win second game. Fortunately for the Gators, they proved well up to the task.
As a result, the deciding game between these two teams will be played at 1:00 p.m. Friday.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments