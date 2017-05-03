Jury reaches second verdict of the day in Peachtree Mall murder trial

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:44 Columbus soccer's Gigi Schorr details wild Tuesday evening Pause 1:12 Retired Maj. Bill Spies recalls his Ranger days at Fort Benning 1:57 See the two-man teams cross the 3-mile run finish line at the Best Ranger Competition 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events 3:00 Cottonmouths to suspend operations: "Unfortunately, the cup is empty." 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 3:03 Page One winners are announced at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda." 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Attorney for Terell McFarland urges the jury not to focus on her client's gang association while deliberating on the verdict in the Anthony Meredith murder, but noted that McFarland was not identified by witnesses Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer