Police: Boy, 16, faces more charges after woman reports abduction from Columbus Park Crossing and rape at Peachtree Mall

A 16-year-old accused in the Saturday armed robbery of a man in the Walgreens parking lot now faces additional charges after a woman was abducted from a restaurant in Columbus Park Crossing and raped at Peachtree Mall, Columbus police said Wednesday.
Jaquarius Ta’Ron Ellison faces one count each of rape, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is held at the Regional Youth Detention Center for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The new charges were filed four days after a man was robbed about 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the drug store at 7869 Veterans Parkway. Police said the teen used what looked like a real gun to rob the victim. The teen was taken into custody shortly after the holdup.
The weapon was actually a toy gun that appeared to be a working revolver-type pistol.
The new charges stem from an earlier report of an abduction at TGI Fridays in Columbus Park Crossing. The adult woman said a juvenile came to her vehicle in the parking lot and asked her to give him change for $5. Unable to help the teen, the woman said the teen approached her vehicle again and jumped inside with the woman.
Armed with a handgun, he demanded the woman drive him to Peachtree Mall where he attempted to take her car but she refused. There, the teen raped the woman at gunpoint. After leaving the mall, the woman drove to the Chevron gas station on Manchester Expressway where the teen took $4 from her vehicle and left the area.
The victim returned to TGI Fridays to call police.
Under Senate Bill 440, Georgia law enforcement may try teens ages 13 to 16 as an adult if a weapon is used during an armed robbery. Called the “seven deadly sins,” other charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, rape, voluntary manslaughter and murder.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
