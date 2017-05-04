Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked brawl, fatal shootout

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:38 Taking a look inside Trevioli Italian Kitchen Pause 3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda." 3:01 Guilty verdicts on all counts are read in Superior Court in the March 2016 gang murder at Peachtree Mall 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 2:16 Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 1:30 Firemedic Sgt. James Bloodworth, Jr., is named firefighter of the year 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events 4:28 Columbus Police host awards ceremony, name officer of the year 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Demark Ponder of LaGrange, testifies Tuesday morning during a motion hearing about the night in 2015 when Dominic Mitchell was shot to death at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar, 6969 Macon Road, in Columbus. Ponder, James Daniel Jr. of Pine Mountain, and Daginald Wheeler of Columbus are charged in the shooting. Jury selection in their trial is underway in Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters' courtroom. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer