Glenwood baseball team enjoys moment before state title series

If the Glenwood baseball team walks away from Montgomery with another state championship, three unlikely ingredients in the team’s preparation could be attributed to the wins: a home run derby, a steak dinner and the 1989 movie “Major League.”
They’re all part of Glenwood coach Tim Fanning’s championship week festivities for the Gators.
Given Fanning’s track record, it’s hard to argue with his methods.
Fanning is on the cusp of his eighth state title as Gators head coach and the program’s 22nd overall. In his 14th season, Fanning said his traditions are a means for his players to enjoy themselves while working toward winning it all.
“Ever since we made it to the state championship the first time, I wanted to do things they would remember that only championship groups got to do, talk about and remember for a lifetime,” Fanning said. “It’s something that’s light and kind of fun.”
The comfortable atmosphere for Glenwood (31-6) before it faces Pike Liberal Arts at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Game 1 has benefited the Gators. A few of the seniors said there’s excitement rather than nerves pulsating through the locker room.
“I think coach Fanning really tries to loosen us up and not get the tensions high building up to state,” senior second baseman Chase Dennis said. “He wants us to have a little fun and compete at the same time. I think that’s what he wants us to do.”
The good vibes likely would be present without anything like filet mignon or Rick “Wild Thing” Vaughn.
This year’s Glenwood team, which entered as the defending AISA Class 3A state champs, boasts 13 seniors. Fanning explained these upperclassmen are well versed in playing through high-pressure situations, with most of those challenges overcome.
That much was evident this season. Glenwood’s matchups in the second round and semifinals featured losses in Game 1, putting the Gators on the brink of elimination. However, Glenwood answered both times.
“It was almost gut-wrenching, the first games of both series,” senior shortstop Brandon Moseley said. “When our backs were against the wall, we responded really well. I feel like that’s going to be huge for us and something we can lean on.”
Moseley, Dennis and the other 11 seniors are making their third state title appearance as Gators. Moseley said defending last year’s title was a motivator rather than a burden throughout this season. The team came in knowing all eyes centered on them.
On the cusp of another title, Moseley focused more on sharing the field with his teammates a few more times.
“It’s awesome, playing with your best friends for a state championship,” Moseley said. “I’ve enjoyed the ride a lot more this year, really. I didn’t take anything for granted and wasn’t trying to just get through games.”
The fun of Glenwood’s preparation is part of the equation. There’s been plenty of practice, and there’s no air of overconfidence among the players. They’ve seen how easily their season could end in the previous two rounds.
Fanning said the events of the past few days are partly a product of his experiences over the years. When alumni come back and recount memories, it’s usually not game-winning hits or shutouts they recall, but what they all did behind the scenes or away from the game.
Every Gator, including Fanning, will be keyed on Pike (28-7) soon enough, and a little fun beforehand won’t hinder that. Connections with players, after all, are the core of Fanning’s successful coaching run at Glenwood.
“That’s the thing that’s never going to tarnish or fade,” Fanning said. “Those signs may fade. That trophy may be in a case somewhere where it’s not seen, but those relationships are always going to be there.”
Glenwood baseball opens its state championship series against Pike Liberal Arts at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Paterson Field in Montgomery. The two teams will play a doubleheader, with the third game coming Thursday at noon if necessary.
