High school football coaches prep for new-look spring games

For most high school football coaches in Georgia, spring practice this year has included something entirely new.
Last April, the GHSA made changes to its rules regarding future spring football scrimmages. Rather than limiting teams to only play intrasquad spring games, the governing body would allow teams to face each other beginning in 2017.
As the first edition of these games occur in the next few days, several coaches detailed the adjustments they experienced in the new spring setup.
Northside head coach Morgan Ingram’s Patriots will travel to Harris County to play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Ingram said he has mixed emotions, saying the players have had extra motivation but added it’s quite an endeavor for which to prepare.
“I like the fact it gives a little more meaning to spring training,” Ingram said. “On the other hand, you’re not really at the point where you’re ready to play a game. I know a lot of the teams are in the same boat I am, but I just don’t feel prepared to play a true game at this point in the (year) with guys coming off of baseball season, track season and everything else.”
Manchester head coach Evan Hochstetler said he and the other Blue Devils coaches have been challenged preparing for their home scrimmage against LaGrange at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Still, he echoed Ingram’s words, saying his players have definitely been fueled by the exhibition.
The matchup with another team is one Hochstetler said can be beneficial for the coaches as far as evaluations go. Instead of simply splitting his team in two, Hochstetler and the rest of the staff can get a sneak peek at how the players handle themselves against an opponent.
“We’re going to be able to evaluate our No. 2s and some of our guys competing for No. 1 spots,” Hochstetler said. “Instead of scrimmaging against each other, they’re going to compete for those spots and go out there against another opponent.”
As helpful as the scrimmages can be for the coaches, they’ll be even moreso for players.
Ingram said the game can give players farther down the depth chart a chance to shine. It can especially be valuable for incoming freshmen and underclassmen, who could use the dress rehearsal as a shot to show they’re capable of increasing their roles for the fall.
Jordan head coach Justin Newman explained the games can be useful for players’ futures going past the fall. He pointed specifically to Red Jackets left tackle Austin Bedsole, a senior who recently joined the team.
At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Bedsole’s size has college coaches already drooling over him. However, he lacks any game film Newman can share to help those coaches analyze whether he’s a prospect they want to pursue.
That will change after Jordan plays at Marion County at 7 p.m. Friday.
“That’s the biggest thing,” Newman said. “It gives them a chance to get more film out in case you have guys who just decided (to play). They’ve have said, ‘Coach, send us his film after the game. I want to see if he can be a guy for us.’ He wouldn’t have the same opportunity if we don’t have this spring game.”
Newman — whose Red Jackets play in Class 2A — said this scrimmage setup helps smaller schools, which depend on incoming freshmen to play a considerable amount.
Before, the team’s only scrimmage came one week before the season started, leaving coaches scrambling to fix miscues. By getting to see the inexperienced players suit up in the spring game, Newman and other coaches will have plenty of time to make corrections.
Newman said last week’s practices were the best he’s had since coming to Jordan as head coach last May, leaving him highly anticipating Friday’s game.
“It’s just an exciting time,” Newman said. “Even though last year was my first year, I feel like this is truly my first year where I’ve got a whole staff and a whole year to get the team prepared.”
The games are something new, but the coaches all understand the value it can provide going forward.
All three coaches held the same strategy for the scrimmages: keep the setups as simple as possible, focusing not on points and big plays but on the team’s overall execution.
“I couldn’t care less about the scoreboard,” Ingram said. “What I’m looking for from the guys we put on the field is how hard they compete. I want guys doing their assignments, doing what they’ve been taught to do. I also want to see they’ve learned the techniques and assignments we’ve taught them.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Spring Football Games: Thursday — Northside at Harris County, 6:30 p.m.; Friday — Jordan at Marion County, 7 p.m.; Spencer at Greenville, 7 p.m.; Smiths Station at Beauregard, 7 p.m.; LaGrange at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.
Comments