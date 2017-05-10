Glenwood baseball splits doubleheader of state title series

Before Glenwood’s Game 2 of the AISA Class 3A state championship series Wednesday, Gators head coach Tim Fanning offered up a few words of wisdom to his team.
Fanning’s Gators were in a dangerous position for the second game of their doubleheader with the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots. After dropping the opening game 6-3, Glenwood needed a win to stay alive and force a Game 3.
Fanning didn’t waste much time addressing his players, keeping his message quick and concise.
“All I told them before the game started was, ‘How do you want to be remembered?’” Fanning said. “‘That’s totally up to you. It’s not up to us or anybody in the stands. It’s up to you guys.’”
The words seemed to have struck the right chord. The Gators came back in Game 2, taking the matchup 2-1. The two games followed Glenwood’s pattern throughout the playoffs, as the Gators lost Game 1 in their previous two series before winning consecutive games to advance.
Glenwood (39-9) grabbed the one-run victory to end the day, but it proved far from easy. Gators starting pitcher Daniel Holley found himself in a jam in the seventh inning with a one-run lead, as Pike (29-8) put runners on second and third with only one out.
Holley, who had no unearned runs in the previous six innings, had to buckle down to make sure this game wasn’t his last as a Gator.
“I knew that with runners on third and second with one out, you’ve got to either get a short pop fly or a strikeout right there, so that’s what my mindset was,” Holley said.
Holley came through, striking out the next two batters to seal the complete game. He finished with five hits allowed, no earned runs and 11 strikeouts.
Fanning said the late-inning scare was nearly identical to Glenwood’s semifinals Game 2 against Monroe Academy, when Holley fanned the last batter with runners on second and third in a 2-1 contest. As the final at-bats played out, Fanning couldn’t help but watch in agony as the Patriots threatened to ruin Holley’s outing.
“I’m sitting over there, and part of me is like, this kid can’t go out this way,” Fanning said. “He’s been so special for us and he deserves better than to lose his last game. He’s an All-American for a reason, and he’s pitched like that all year long the last three years.”
Offensively, the Gators were silenced in the first four innings of Game 2 until they found a much-needed answer in the fifth inning.
Josh Brown took advantage of a wild pitch with two outs, bolting home on the free-ranging ball to tie the game 1-1. Nick Adams finished his at-bat promptly, shooting an RBI single to right field to score Brandon Moseley and give the Gators their first lead of the game.
The Gators’ much-needed efforts in Game 2 capped off a day that started on a sour note.
Glenwood was in a promising position in Game 1, taking a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth thanks to Adams. Adams sent a bouncing ball up the middle of the infield for a two-out RBI single, scoring Carson Allison.
In a low-scoring game, Adams’ knock appeared enough to help the Gators start the day with a victory. That, however, changed in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Pike’s offense roared to life, batting around in an inning that eviscerated the Gators’ chances of winning. The Patriots put up five runs to take a 5-2 lead.
“They were ready and they were better than us in the first game,” Fanning said. “We had plenty of opportunities; we just didn’t take advantage of them.”
After splitting Wednesday’s games, the two teams will play Game 3 in Montgomery at 12:00 p.m. Thursday. Fanning again gave advice to his squad after a long afternoon of play.
“Go home, hydrate, get in the bed, lay on the couch, soak up the air, and don’t go anywhere,” Fanning said. “Mentally focus on what you can do to be better tomorrow than you were today.”
