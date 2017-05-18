Murder suspect’s court record shows family violence

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Spencer athletes share reactions to signing ceremony Pause 2:27 Attorney Stacey Jackson comments on his client's acquittal on murder charges 3:03 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for May 19 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 0:10 Columbus police on the scene investigating a death near Cusseta Road 3:59 Mother of murder victim Dominic Mitchell talks about her son 2:02 Murder victim's mother cries out following acquittal 0:37 Raw video: Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase 2:58 Murder suspect killed following police car chase in South Columbus 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Deonte Marces Giles, 22, was killed following a police car chase that ended in a crash on Cusseta Road and 25th Avenue involving Giles and a police cruiser. Giles was a suspect in the April 1, 2017 murder of Dudley Jones, Jr., on Ticknor Drive. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

