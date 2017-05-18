Murder suspect’s court record shows family violence

The man authorities identified as a murder suspect killed Thursday during a police chase had little on his felony court record except an assault on a former girlfriend.
Police last year charged Deonte Marces Giles, 22, with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and simple battery for punching the woman in the face and striking her on the back with a 2-by-4 board, causing her to drop a child she was holding, according to court records.
That happened on June 13, 2016, police reported. He pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to misdemeanor simple assault instead of felony aggravated assault, and was sentenced to serve nine months, with two years on probation.
Court records also showed a Deonte M. Giles was charged with simple battery involving family violence for stabbing his mother in the arm with a screwdriver on Jan. 23, the same day the Deonte Giles police killed Thursday was last booked into the Muscogee County Jail. Records in that case had no suspect’s date of birth to confirm it’s the same person.
Police said Giles was wanted in the April 1 fatal shooting of 44-year-old Dudley Jones Jr. in the 2200 block of Ticknor Drive. They were trying to capture him at the Farley Homes housing complex Thursday when he fled in a car with another man, initiating a chase.
Giles hit a police car on Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue, causing both vehicles to wreck, authorities said. They said Giles got out and aimed a gun at the officer who wrecked, and a second officer ran him over, killing him. The other suspect was captured after foot chase, investigators said.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments