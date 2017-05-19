Central football shows out in spring scrimmage versus Carver

If Central’s scrimmage on Friday was any indication, the Red Devils’ fans will be in for quite a season come fall.
The Red Devils picked up right where they left off last year, putting up a strong showing in a 48-0 victory over Carver in their spring scrimmage. Central wasted no time finding a rhythm offensively, putting up 35 of those points in the first half of play.
“We were pretty simple tonight,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “The guys executed for the most part. Without talking to our trainer, I think we’re OK (as far as injuries). I think we’re in good shape.”
The list of Red Devils players who found the end zone in the scrimmage was an extensive one. Central quarterback Peter Parrish found D.J. Rias on a 22-yard touchdown on Central’s first possession, putting the Red Devils ahead 7-0 with 10:31 left in the opening quarter. Amontae Spivey came through minutes later, finding the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Spivey wasn’t done there, scoring on a 21-yard run with under one minute to go in the first quarter to leave the score 21-0.
E.J. Williams made the biggest play on offense for the Red Devils in the second quarter. After quarterback Tucker Melton fired a jump ball deep downfield, Williams leapt off the ground, pulled the ball down in traffic and took off for a 40-yard touchdown.
Parrish added an 8-yard touchdown run as the final seconds of the first half ticked away.
The Red Devils tacked on two additional touchdowns in the second half. Melton called his own number on an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter then threw another touchdown — this one to Travon Alexander — five minutes later.
Central wide receiver Justyn Ross has gotten plenty of attention in recruiting circles this offseason, and he showed flashes of his ability in the scrimmage. The rising senior ended the day with three receptions for 42 yards, which included a 26-yard reception. He narrowly missed a touchdown in the early stages in the first quarter, going up high for the ball in the corner of the end zone but landing out of bounds.
Central was able to get three different quarterbacks valuable repetitions in the first half. Melton had the only touchdown pass of the game and ended the first half with three completions for 78 yards. Parrish completed three passes for 45 yards in the opening two quarters, while D.J. Rias completed one pass for 16 yards.
The ability to put many different players on the field in the second half and still not surrender any points was something DuBose pointed out at the game’s conclusion.
“I thought even our young guys (played well),” DuBose said. “We dressed about 130, and we didn’t give up a touchdown. Guys that were fours and fives (on the depth chart) were still flying to the ball. I’m proud of those guys. They came out here and played well.”
For Carver, Xaiyr Jacobs took all the snaps at quarterback in the first half of play. He ended the day with five completions on nine attempts for 24 yards. A pair of Tigers running backs carried the load in the first two quarters. Khiari McCoy took six carries for 13 yards, while Justin Swain had four carries for 9 yards.
DuBose addressed his players once the scrimmage concluded, stressing to them how important the upcoming finals were for each player’s fall. DuBose said the team will return to the weight room on June 5, marking the next point in the team’s preparation for the 2017 campaign.
“We got all the guys in and we finished spring up,” DuBose said. “Now it’s trying to get ready for the season. That’s what the summer is about.”
