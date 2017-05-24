Court testimony: Muscogee County Prison inmate left work detail for sex

A nosey neighbor and his home-security camera caught a Muscogee County Prison inmate leaving a Torch Hill Road work detail to have sex with a nearby resident Friday, leading to charges against the inmate, the woman he met and the guard supervising the work crew, a deputy warden testified Wednesday in Municipal Court.
Deputy Warden S.J. Thomas told Judge Steve Smith that the neighbor reported seeing an inmate doff his work vest and walk behind a house at 140 Torch Hill Road at 11:33 a.m. Friday, then come back out about 10 minutes later, put his vest back on and return to the work detail.
Thomas said he checked with the supervisor, Casey Ray Davis, who told him no inmates had left the detail, as he had all four of his crew in sight all morning.
At 2:45 p.m. Friday, the neighbor called again, this time reporting he’d checked his home-security footage, and it recorded the inmate leaving the detail, Thomas said.
Thomas said he confirmed the witness’ account by reviewing the video. Davis was told to bring his crew back to the Schatulga Road prison, where investigators found a cell phone concealed in the prison truck, the deputy warden said.
He had the Georgia Bureau of Investigation extract the phone’s messages, which showed the inmate exchanging texts with Faith Luben as they arranged to have sex at the Torch Hill Road residence, he said.
Davis, 31, was charged with aiding or permitting another to escape, false statements and writings, reckless conduct and violating his oath as a public officer. Judge Smith set his bonds at $7,500 and sent the case to Superior Court.
Davis’ attorney, Stacey Jackson, said he heard no evidence indicating Davis was aware the inmate had slipped away, as the crew was taking a break at the time.
Luben, also 31, was charged with loitering near inmates and illicit trading with inmates. She also will face those charges in Superior Court. Her attorney, Will Kirby, said he heard no evidence his client was ever warned not to interact with inmates.
The inmate, identified as Corey Morrell, was charged with escape. Smith sent that case to Superior Court, too.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments