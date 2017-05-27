NFL running back Isaiah Crowell returns home for football camp

Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell’s return to Columbus on Saturday showed there’s still a lot of locals supporting their homegrown football star.
Crowell was on hand at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium for his third annual youth football camp. The camp was a free opportunity for boys ages 8 to 13 to get on the field and go through football drills with guidance from several coaches.
Kids wore their complementary camp t-shirts, which featured Crowell’s likeness on the front and his name and jersey number on the back. A few sported eye black which read “Feed the Crow,” paying homage to the former Carver Tiger. Well wishers took photos with Crowell and chatted when he returned to the field he electrified so often in high school.
It was like a homecoming for Crowell. It was also a chance for the NFL running back to give back to the next generation of Columbus kids.
Crowell said free camps weren’t available when he was growing up in the city, which made being part of this special to the 24-year-old.
“It’s good to come back,” Crowell said. “I want to give the kids something to experience. Really, I just wanted to come back and give the kids something fun and positive to participate in.”
Crowell was a star at Carver High School, rushing for 4,872 yards and 61 touchdowns in his time as a Tiger. He graduated in 2011 before playing collegiately at Georgia and Alabama State. After college, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns.
Crowell made it sound like it was surreal to be standing on the same field he scored so many touchdowns on while wearing the No. 1 jersey for Carver.
“It’s very fun,” Crowell said. “I always enjoy coming back and coming on the field. There’s a lot of great memories, and I just appreciate the fact I can come out here and do that.”
Now nearing his fourth season with the Browns, Crowell is coming off his best professional season statistically, rushing for a career-high 952 yards and seven touchdowns. Crowell is an important piece in the Browns’ latest rebuilding efforts, an endeavor he believes could start paying dividends sooner rather than later.
“I feel very good about it,” Crowell said. “I feel like we’re building something special. A lot of people are underestimating us, but I feel like we’re going to shock the world.”
The team’s rebuilding was a major storyline in this year’s NFL draft. The Browns stockpiled several notable players to help Crowell and the rest of the team, including defensive lineman Myles Garrett, versatile defender Jabrill Peppers and quarterback DeShone Kizer.
Crowell joked that he’ll limit the rookie hazing to carrying his shoulder pads or picking up a few checks at dinner but added he was impressed with his newest batch of teammates.
“I feel like all the guys we got are very talented,” Crowell said. “They’re going to be able to come out and help us tremendously from the start of the season. I just wish those guys the best. I hope they keep training hard.”
Crowell will get back to work for Cleveland soon enough but was busy taking in the moment Saturday. He walked around as the players warmed up, occasionally shaking hands with a few and making small talk with the sure-to-be starstruck children.
Crowell didn’t take his appearance or the camp lightly, explaining the value it can provide.
“It’s very important, just so everybody can come out here, play with each other and meet new people in fellowship,” Crowell said. “I feel like it’s important to give back to the community, also. You’ve got to give back to where you came from.
“I appreciate God for allowing me the opportunity to come back and do something like this. This is what it’s all about.”
