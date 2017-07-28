More Videos

Latest News

Ex-deputy who applied to be school officer gets 20 years for child porn

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

July 28, 2017 12:27 PM

A former Lee County sheriff’s deputy from Phenix City who’d applied to be a school resource officer has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for having child pornography.

Kevin Wayne Taylor, 40, was arrested in August 2016 after a 10-year-old girl reported he had touched her inappropriately and photographed her genital area with a cell phone.

The Lee County Sheriff asked state investigators to take the case. State agents searching Taylor’s home confiscated computers found to have still images and videos of child sexual abuse, the evidence indicating Taylor had been collecting such recordings for years, authorities said.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones fired Taylor immediately.

The cell phone Taylor used to photograph the girl was not found during the search. Taylor told agents he had lost the phone, which was damaged.

Taylor currently is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, pending placement by the Bureau of Prisons, according to A. Clark Morris, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.

“When matters such as this are brought to our attention, we will take swift action and assist agencies in any way possible to ensure these types of crimes are dealt with properly,” Sheriff Jones said in a news release.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

