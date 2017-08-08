The intruder a resident killed had 4 burglary convictions, records show

Muscogee Superior Court records show the intruder a Kingsberry Street resident shot in self-defense Monday had four burglary convictions.
Columbus police called to a shooting at 9:50 p.m. said they found 23-year-old Derrick Keyvon Cureton dead at the scene in the 5300 block of Kingsberry Street.
“The initial investigation indicates that the homeowner was confronted by an intruder and defended himself,” police wrote in a news release, asking anyone with more information on the incident to call Sgt. Michael Dahnke at 706-225-4296.
Court records indicate Cureton had a history of break-ins, with burglary convictions in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.
A prosecutor filing notice she would seek recidivist punishment after his most recent offense wrote that Cureton’s burglary cases dated back to his breaking into a man’s home on Oct. 22, 2010. No additional details of that case were available.
Records show that on Aug. 26, 2011, he and an accomplice were accused of breaking into a home in the 2100 block of Snelling Drive. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years with 12 months to serve and the rest on probation.
On Feb. 9, 2012, he was charged with burglary for breaking into a woman’s home in the 800 block of Englewood Drive. An indictment further accused him of second-degree criminal damage for kicking another woman’s door, requiring $500 in repairs, and of misdemeanor obstruction for running from the police, both on June 18, 2012.
He was sentenced to five years, with 16 months to serve and the rest on probation, according to court filings.
On Nov. 22, 2012, he was accused of battery with physical harm for hitting a Phenix City man in the head. That may have happened in the Muscogee County Jail, as sheriff’s deputies investigated, and the case was handled in Municipal Court like others originating with the sheriff’s office. He was sentenced to serve 12 months’ probation and 60 days in jail.
On June 16, 2013, Cureton and a second suspect were accused of breaking into a woman’s home in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive. He was arrested for violating probation the following July 1.
After Cureton pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, Judge John Allen sentenced him Dec. 16, 2013, to 15 years in prison with five to serve and the rest on probation.
