Vote for the Ledger-Enquirer’s Week 1 Game of the Week

After a long summer, several local Georgia high school football teams kick their seasons off on Friday.
The beginning of the 2017 season also stands as the first edition of the Ledger-Enquirer’s Game of the Week. Each week, three Friday matchups featuring local schools will be selected for fans to vote on. Voting will begin Thursday, eight days before the contest, and come to a close on Tuesday.
Without further ado, here are the three options for Week 1 Game of the Week:
Carver (0-0) at Harris County (0-0)
Location: Tiger Stadium, Hamilton, GA
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Jordan (0-0) at Brookstone (0-0)
Location: Rex Knight Field, Columbus, GA
Time: 7:30 EST
Northside (0-0) vs Kendrick (0-0)
Location: Memorial Stadium
Time: 7:30 EST
