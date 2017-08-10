Calvin Arnold’s debut as Carver head football coach is one of the three options for the Game of the Week for the opening weekend of high school football in Georgia.
Calvin Arnold’s debut as Carver head football coach is one of the three options for the Game of the Week for the opening weekend of high school football in Georgia. Jordan D. Hill jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Calvin Arnold’s debut as Carver head football coach is one of the three options for the Game of the Week for the opening weekend of high school football in Georgia. Jordan D. Hill jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

Latest News

Vote for the Ledger-Enquirer’s Week 1 Game of the Week

sports@ledger-enquirer.com

August 10, 2017 12:52 PM

After a long summer, several local Georgia high school football teams kick their seasons off on Friday.

The beginning of the 2017 season also stands as the first edition of the Ledger-Enquirer’s Game of the Week. Each week, three Friday matchups featuring local schools will be selected for fans to vote on. Voting will begin Thursday, eight days before the contest, and come to a close on Tuesday.

Without further ado, here are the three options for Week 1 Game of the Week:

Carver (0-0) at Harris County (0-0)

Location: Tiger Stadium, Hamilton, GA

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Jordan (0-0) at Brookstone (0-0)

Location: Rex Knight Field, Columbus, GA

Time: 7:30 EST

Northside (0-0) vs Kendrick (0-0)

Location: Memorial Stadium

Time: 7:30 EST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sen. Williams wants to fix education in Georgia, says parents think schools are 'baby sitters'

Sen. Williams wants to fix education in Georgia, says parents think schools are 'baby sitters' 1:15

Sen. Williams wants to fix education in Georgia, says parents think schools are 'baby sitters'

Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash 4:42

Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash
What would you do if you won the lottery? 1:11

What would you do if you won the lottery?

View More Video